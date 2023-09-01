Jordan Ayew named Crystal Palace player of the month

Sports News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has been named Crystal Palace player of the month of August after an outstanding start to the campaign.



Ayew is off to a great start to the season providing three assists in four games, two in the Premier League and one in the EFL Cup.



He assisted Palace's winner on opening day against Sheffield United and also assisted the goal that earned Palace a draw against Brentford.



In the EFL Ayew came from the bench to inspire Palace to come back from a goal down to win 4-2 against Plymouth. He assisted Odsonne Edouard for the equaliser.



Jordan Ayew is in sublime form and despite not being on the scoresheet yet, he has been integral for Palace in the early part of the season.



The one-time Crystal Palace player of the season is currently in his five season at Crystal Palace since his loan deal move in 2018 and a subsequent permanent transfer in 2019.





