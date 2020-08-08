Sports News of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Jordan Ayew models in Crystal Palace new home kit

Jordan Ayew with his teammates modelling in the jersey

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew modelled the new Crystal Palace kit for the 2020/21 season on Friday as the club Officially unveiled it kits ahead of the coming season.



The Selhurst Park club will don three uniforms next season, the home kit with their traditional colours of red and blue, a white away jersey and a third jersey dominated by black.



The jerseys are produced by German kit manufacturers Puma.



Ayew who won the player of the season at the club plus two other awards wore the new jersey alongside Christian Benteke and Gary Cahill to Officially outdoor it to the fans.



The 28-year old netted 9 times in 39 games as the South London side finished the season in 14th place. Jordan Ayew joined Crystal Palace from Swansea in 2019.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.