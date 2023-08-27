Jordan Ayew is better than Kai Havertz - Arsenal fans fume after draw with Fulham

Sports News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Following his £65 million move from Chelsea to London rivals Arsenal in July 2023, Kai Havertz is yet to settle well in Arsenal despite being offered enough playing time by manager Mikel Arteta.



The German international managed to score a goal during pre-season but after three games for the Gunners in the 2023/24 season, Havertz is yet to prove his worth to the 2023 Community Shield winners.



Havertz was in action for Arsenal when they drew 2-2 with Fulham on Saturday, August 26 but yet again, his contribution to the team has been criticized by fans, stating that Jordan Ayew is better than him.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, a section of Arsenal fans after the game at the Emirates Stadium said Havertz should be taken out of the team, describing him as an unbalanced player who adds nothing to the team.



While others believed Havertz was new and would need time to adapt, others called for his head and have already tagged him as a flop.



Comparing both players, most of the fans argued that Jordan Ayew would have been a better addition to the side than Havertz.







Jordan Ayew has seemingly found his way into the conversations of Arsenal fans. Because of what? Kai Havertz????



You go explain taya. No evidence????



