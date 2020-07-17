Sports News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Jordan Ayew insists Crystal Palace were 'unlucky' to lose to Manchester United

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew is disappointed after Crystal Palace lost to Manchester United despite playing better than the Red Devils on Thursday night.



Ayew was denied by Video Assistant Referee after scoring what looked like an equalizer for the Eagles early in the second half.



"We played really, really well," he told BT Sport. "We’re unlucky not to come out of the game with three points or even one point, but it’s part of the game and we have to keep pushing, win the next two games and we can start next year in a better way.



"There are some games where we didn’t play well. I think at home, Chelsea and Man U today, we played really well and gave them a good game. It was a good game.



"We’re just unlucky at the moment, things aren’t going our way but we’re not going to stay here and cry and complain. We just need to keep pushing and things will turn."



The goal could have been the Ghanaian's 10th of the campaign but the 28-year old was found inches offside. Ayew feels he was just unlucky after he was denied by VAR.



"I’d just say we’re unlucky at the moment. I’m not going to comment on it [the decision]. Everyone saw it. It happens in football. At the moment we’re a bit unlucky but we’ll just keep pushing, keep working hard and things will turn," said Ayew.



The Red Devils took the lead right at the stroke of half time through English forward Marcus Rashford.



But it was the host who returned stronger in the second half, pinning the Red Devils to the back foot and briefly had an equalizer.



French forward Anthony Martial then put the game beyond Crystal Palace after scoring with 12 minutes left.



Ayew has not scored since the 2-0 win against AFC Bournemouth, their first game after the resumption of the Premier League.





