Jordan Ayew hopes brother Andre secures Premier League promotion with Swansea

Sports News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jordan Ayew wants to reunite with his brother in Premier League and has backed Swansea City to secure promotion.



Swansea failed to secure an automatic promotion as they finished below second. Thus, will battle three other teams in the Championship play-offs for a place in next season’s Premier League.



Last season, Swansea were beaten by Brentford in the play-offs semi-final 3-2 on aggregate despite Andre’s stunning goal.



But Jordan, who believes luck eluded Swansea last term, is hoping for good news this season.



“I hope for my brother [Andre Ayew] to get back into the Premier League. Last year they [Swansea City] were unlucky in the play-off and this year I think they have a big chance because they have a bit more experience," Jordan said in a recent interview.



Swansea will be counting on Andre, who has scored 15 league goals, in the play-offs.