Jordan Ayew finishes EPL season with an assist for Crystal Palace in stalemate with Spurs

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew finished the 2019/2020 Premier League season with an assist in Crystal Palace’s draw at home with Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday.



The hard to crack attacker provided the final touch following a corner kick which saw Jeffrey Schlupp firing home from close range in Palace’s draw on the final day of the 2019-20 season.



Ayew’s productive campaign ended with an assist to take his tally in goals contributed this season for the Eagles to twelve after hitting nine goals and three assists respectively.



Despite going eight games without a goal, the Ghanaian attacker finished the season as Palace’s top scorer in the Premier League.



Palace ended the season occupying the 14th place and has maintained their Premier League status for another season.

