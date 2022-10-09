Jordan Ayew features for Crystal Palace in 2-1 comeback win against Leeds United

Sports News of Sunday, 9 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Jordan Ayew was in action for Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon when the team locked horns with Leeds United.



In a matchday nine encounter of the 2022/23 English Premier League season, the Black Stars striker started on the flanks for the Eagles.



Due to a slow start to the game, the hosts trailed after 10 minutes into the first half.



A goal by Pascal Struijk shot Leeds United into a lead after a very good team play.



Pegged behind, Jordan Ayew and his teammates regrouped and played some fine football leading to an equalizer from Odsonne Edouard in the 24th minute to restore parity.



In the second half, the explosive contest between the two teams was decided by a goal from youngster Eberechie Eze in the 76th minute to win the game for Crystal Palace.



Jordan Ayew on the matchday played lasted 65 minutes before his place was taken by Tyrick Mitchell.