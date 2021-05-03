You are here: HomeSports2021 05 03Article 1249648

Sports News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Jordan Ayew eyes top ten finish with Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace ace Jordan Ayew is hoping the side finish in the top ten at the end of the Premier League season.

Jordan’s club has been poor in the ongoing season and Is currently occupying 13th position and with five games to finish the season, the enterprising Ghanaian has targeted a top ten finish with the club.

“[For Palace] I just hope that we manage to be in the top 10 and one day be in Europe. That’s my wish for Palace and for me personally.

“As players, we all want to have great seasons and play in the best competitions, so that is my hope and my wish for Palace.”

Ayew was Palaces' top scorer, best player and scooped all awards at the club last season but has not been at his best this season.

