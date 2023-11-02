Jordan Ayew extends contract with Crystal Palace until 2025

Sports News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has reaffirmed his allegiance to Crystal Palace by signing a new contract extension, extending his stay at the club until June 2025.



The announcement comes as a testament to Ayew's impressive performance in the 2023/24 season, demonstrating his value to the team.



Ayew, who proudly wears the No. 9 shirt for Palace, has been a standout performer, making his mark with notable contributions. Notably, he recently scored a remarkable half-volley against Tottenham Hotspur, showcasing his striking prowess.



He also played a pivotal role in setting up crucial goals in matches against Sheffield United, Brentford, and Plymouth. His consistency and excellence on the pitch earned him the cinch Player of the Month award for August.



Since joining Crystal Palace on loan from Swansea City in August 2018, Ayew has become a fixture in the team, amassing 186 appearances in all competitions. Remarkably, he appeared in all 41 of Palace's games in the previous season, underlining his reliability and importance to the squad.



The contract extension was met with approval from Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish, who praised Ayew's professionalism, dedication, and the example he sets both on and off the field. Parish expressed his delight at seeing Ayew continue his journey with the club.



"Jordan is a fantastic professional, on and off the pitch. His efforts are never less than 100%, and as a result, he provides an outstanding example to his teammates day in, and day out," he said.



"I am delighted to see him extend his spell in red and blue yet again.”



