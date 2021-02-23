Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Jordan Ayew excels as Crystal Palace beat Brighton to halt recent slump

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew was at his best as he inspired Crystal Palace to an away win against Brighton and Hove Albion.



Ayew provided the assist for his side’s first goal which was scored by French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.



Brighton restored parity in the second half courtesy Joel Veltmann.



However with few minutes to end the game, Jordan Ayew was once again involved in the build up when after dribbling past 2-3 players he laid a pass to the left to Andros Townsend.



Townsend’s cross found Christian Benteke whose sublime volley put Crystal Palace back ahead.



The win sees Palace move to 32 points 10 away from the relegation zone. The result also halt Palace’s recent run of two Defeats in their last two games before this one.