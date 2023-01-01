Jordan Ayew elated after playing favourite position in Crystal Palace's win against Bournemouth

Sports News of Sunday, 1 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has expressed delight after playing as the main striker in Crystal Palace's win against AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League.



The 30-year-old forward netted his first goal of the season as the Eagles cruised to a comfortable victory at the Vitality Stadium.



Ayew has played in different positions this season, mostly at the right side of attack but started in the number nine role ahead of Jean-Philippe Mateta on Saturday.



“That is my favourite position. I keep on changing but the manager decides where he wants to put me. Anywhere he puts me I give my best," he told Crystal Palace TV after the game.



"It was a different system with Ebs behind as a number 10. It was a really good system and worked well. It is the manager who will decide. We are here to do our job and anything that the manager tells us to do, we do it. That's where I feel more comfortable and that's where I've always played in my whole career," he added.



The former Marseille forward however believes it's a gift and a curse to be good at different positions.



“Yeah, it’s a good thing and a bad thing. At the end of the day, I am always positive. I always want to give my best for the team.”