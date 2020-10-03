Sports News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Jordan Ayew draws blank as Crystal Palace suffer heavy defeat against Chelsea

Jordan Ayew featured for Crystal Palace as they lost 4-0 to Chelsea

Jordan Ayew's search for his first goal of the season continues as he drew blank for the fourth time in the Premier League for Crystal Palace.



The Ghana striker failed to score for Palace, who suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of London rivals, Chelsea, on Saturday afternoon.



Jordan Ayew lasted the entire duration but could not impact the game in any way as the Eagles were hammered at Stamford Bridge.



He could not manage a shot on target nor was he able to complete a dribble.



Whoscored rated his performance 6.0.



The 29-year-old was the club's best player last season after emerging as top scorer with 11 goals. However, he has struggled in front of goal.



His best chance of scoring came against Manchester United but he fluffed it.



He missed a penalty which but due to an infringement by De Gea, the penalty was retaken, not by Jordan, but Zaha who scored.



He will be hoping the international break helps him to rediscover his scoring boot before he returns to his club.

