Jordan Ayew dominates Premier League duels with 250+ victories in 2023

Sports News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is making waves in the Premier League in 2023, becoming the first player to achieve over 250 duels won.



In addition to this impressive feat, he has also outshone his peers by winning more fouls and completing more take-ons than any other player in the league during the same period.



Jordan Ayew's dedication to his craft is evident in his work ethic. His commitment to Crystal Palace has not gone unnoticed, and earlier this week, he delivered fantastic news to the club's fans by signing a new contract that will keep him with the team until 2025.



Crystal Palace's manager, Roy Hodgson, praised Ayew's performance, saying, "He's had a really good start to the season, Jordan. If we can keep him going for 38 games, we'll be very happy." Hodgson's words highlight the high regard in which Ayew is held within the club and the positive impact he continues to have as an integral part of the team.



At 31 years old, Jordan Ayew has been a consistent presence on the field, not missing a single game this season. He has contributed with a goal and two assists to his name, and he aspires to replicate his remarkable achievement from the previous season, where he played in all 41 of Crystal Palace's games. Fans of the club can look forward to more exceptional performances from this talented striker.



