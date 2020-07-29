Sports News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Jordan Ayew deserves to be deputy Black Stars captain – Rahim Ayew

Jordan made his Black Stars debut in 2010

The Black Stars captaincy could be a ‘property’ of the Ayew family if coach Akonnor and GFA decide to act on an advice by Rahim Ayew.



According to Rahim who is the eldest of the three Ayew brothers, the deputy skipper position should be given to Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew.



Andre Ayew was handed Black Stars captaincy role in the lead up to the 2019 AFCON under very controversial circumstances.



Inter Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah was named as Ayew’s deputy but Rahim reckons his younger brother deserves the role.



According to him, Jordan’s progress in the last two season merits recognition at the national team level.



“Asamoah Gyan did what he did but now it’s Jordan who is going to take over everything. He is going to be on top. When you look at the Ghanaian strikers, Jordan is on top now because he is really working hard. It’s all about hard work, there’s no secret. He is very professional with how he does his things”.



“Jordan should be the next captain because he’s been there for long. Sometimes a new coach can change his mind but I think he deserves to be the assistant captain for now. He has the character and he is a leader. I won't be surprised”.



Ayew made his Black Stars debut in 2010 against Swaziland while Kwadwo Asamoah made his debut in 2008.





