Sports News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jordan Ayew delighted with Premier League record

Crystal Palace super star Jordan Ayew has expressed delight in the club's fourth consecutive win in the English Premier League.



The Ghana international was on target as the Eagles defeated AFC Bournemouth 2-0 at the Vitality Park in their first game since the resumption of the English top-flight league.



It was also the South London side fourth game on a row without conceding a goal.



"Felt so good to finally be back on the pitch with the boys! Four consecutive wins. Four consecutive clean sheets. On to the next one," he posted on Twitter.



Ayew is enjoying a sensational campaign, netting 9 times for the Eagles this season to set a new record as Ghana's leading scorer in the English Premier League.



The 28-year old has scored 25 premier League goals since moving to England in 2015 from Olympique Marseille. His 25 goals puts him a goal ahead of former Leeds striker Tony Yeboah.



Crystal Palace will next travel to Anfield to face Liverpool with the Ghanaian looking to add to his tally.





Felt so good to finally be back on the pitch with the boys!

4 consecutive wins ?

4 consecutive clean sheets ?

On to the next game! ????????????????????#cpfc #ghana pic.twitter.com/JvmLSKQovF — Jordan Ayew (@jordan_ayew9) June 22, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.