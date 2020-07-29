Sports News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Jordan Ayew dedicates Player of Season gong to late guardian angel Pape Diouf

Jordan Ayew is Crystal Palace Player of the Season

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has dedicated his Player of the Season award to his mentor Pape Diouf, former Olympique Marseille president who died in March of coronavirus.



Ayew polled 37% of the 6,000 votes from the fans to emerge the club's best player for the 2019/20 campaign after scoring nine goals in 39 appearances.



He beat Vicente Guaita (28.2%) and Gary Cahill (16.7%) to for prestigious prize.



"I’ve worked so hard to get into the team and I think the first season I came into this team wasn’t the best but the club had faith in me, the club wanted me to stay and I wanted to stay as well.



"I had the desire to have a better season and things have gone so well. I’m just grateful.



"I want to thank everyone at the football club; I want to thank the fans especially, they’ve been massive for us this season, for me especially they’ve been massive. I’d like to thank all the people that supported me within the difficult moments that I had in my football career.



"When I have this type of award I just think of my family and obviously of the fans. And one man that’s been so influential in my football career: that’s [mentor and former Olympique de Marseille president] Pape Diouf. I lost him within the period of COVID and he passed away, I wish he was still here so I could present him this."



In total, Ayew collected a total of three awards: Player of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Goal of the Season.





