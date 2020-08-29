Sports News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jordan Ayew bags a brace as Crystal Palace beat Charlton Athletic in preseason friendly

Black Stars striker , Jordan Ayew and his Crystal Palace teammates

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew continued from where he left off last season after bagging a brace in Crystal Palaces's preseason friendly victory over Charlton Athletic.



The Crystal Palace player of the season opened the scoring on the hour mark after tapping in from a strong cross from Wilfred Zaha.



Jordan Ayew mopped up is second beautifully after he was released by midfielder Andros Townsend.



Wilfred Zaha completed the scoring for the Eagles after a remarkable run from the half way line, to take on three defenders before firing into the net.



Ayew was the South London side's top scorer last season, with nine goals in the English Premier League.



Compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp was also in action for the Premier League outfit.









