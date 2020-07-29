Sports News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Jordan Ayew attributes Crystal Palace Player of the Season award to hard work

Crystal Palace Player of the season Jordan Ayew has attributed his successful 2019/20 campaign season to hard work.

Ayew was voted by almost 6,000 supporters as the club’s best player winning 39 per cent of the total votes last night.



This follows his contribution to the team in the just ended English Premier League season- scoring nine times.





Despite a successful season, it was not a rosy start for Ayew in his first season on loan to Palace from Swansea City in 2019 scoring just one in 20 games.



In receiving the award, the Ghanaian international highlighted hard work was at the core of his success story.



“I’ve worked so hard to get into the team and I think the first season I came into this team wasn’t the best but the club had faith in me, the club wanted me to stay and I wanted to stay as well,” he told Crystal Palace TV.



“I had the desire to have a better season and things have gone so well. I’m just grateful.



“I want to thank everyone at the football club; I want to thank the fans especially, they’ve been massive for us this season, for me especially they’ve been massive. I’d like to thank all the people that supported me within the difficult moments that I had in my football career.”



Jordan is currently Ghana’s all time goal scorer in the English Premier League with 25 goals.

