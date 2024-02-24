Jordan Ayew assists and scores as Crystal Palace beat Burnley

Sports News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew inspired Crystal Palace to a thumping victory over Burnley after serving an assist and scoring in the 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park.



The Eagles burst into life after a barren first half when the Ghanaian found Chris Richards in the 68th minute for the opener before going from provider to scorer three minutes later.



Jean Phillipe Mateta sealed victory for the South London side in the 79th minute.



It was the second goal in back-to-back games for the inform Ghanaian forward, who seems to be sparking Palace into a late surge at the business end of the campaign.



Ayew finished brilliantly after meeting a fine cross from the left by Matheus Franca.



Ivorian forward Datro Fofana saw his strike late in the game reversed by a VAR decision.



The former Swansea attacker has now netted four goals in the ongoing campaign, adding his ninth assist of the season.