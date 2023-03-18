Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp to work under new manager at Crystal Palace

Sports News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Crystal Palace have parted ways with their manager Patrick Vieira following a 12-match winless run, meaning Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp, will work under a new manager at the London club.



The Ghanaian duo had developed a great working relationship with Vieira but are now focused on fighting for the betterment of the Premier League club under a new manager.



Palace's poor form continued in 2023 as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday, marking their third consecutive loss.



They are currently in 12th place in the table but are only three points ahead of 18th-placed Bournemouth, who have a game in hand.



In a statement, Palace chairman Steve Parish expressed regret over the decision but stated that it was necessary for the club's future success.



He said, "It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made. Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position, and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.