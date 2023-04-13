Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp named in European team of the week

Sports News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Crystal Palace's dynamic duo, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp have earned their place in the European Team of the Week for their sterling performances in the Premier League clash against Leeds United on Sunday.



The Ghanaian pair showcased their skills as they helped their team come from behind to register a resounding 5-1 victory at Elland Road. Ayew scored a brace, while Schlupp was impressive in Palace's dominant display.



Ayew's superb performance earned him a rating of 9.6 out of 10, highlighting his clinical finishing and impressive contribution to the team. Schlupp received a rating of 8.8 out of 10 for his tireless work rate and creativity in midfield.



The duo was part of a quintet of Premier League stars that made the list, including their Palace teammates Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, as well as Manchester United's defender Aaron Wan Bissaka.



Palace fans will be thrilled to see their players recognized for their outstanding performances and will be hoping for more of the same in the coming games. The Eagles currently sit comfortably in 12th place in the Premier League, with 41 points from 32 games.