Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp in action as Crystal Palace suffer heavy defeat to Fulham

Sports News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars duo, Jordan Ayew, and Jeffery Schlupp were in action for Crystal Palace in their heavy home defeat against Fulham in the English Premier League.



Jordan Ayew, who made the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup lasted the entire duration but Schlupp was unable to play full throttle of the clash.



The versatile defender who missed the World Cup tournament was subbed off in the 83rd minute mark. He was replaced by Jairo Riedewald.



Goals from Bobby Reid, Tim Ream, and Aleksandar Mitrovic were enough for the visitors to pick all points at stake at the Selhurst Park on Monday, December 25, 2022.



Fulham shot into the lead in the 34th minute through Bobby Reid who scored from a header.



After the break, Fulham doubled their lead through Tim Ream in the 71st minute before Aleksandar Mitrovic sealed the win in the 80th-minute mark.



The pair will hope to have a good second half for Crystal Palace despite suffering defeat on the Premier League's return.