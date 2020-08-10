Sports News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jordan Ayew, Schlupp model Crystal Palace’s new jersey

play videoCrystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew

Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp have given the strongest indication yet that they will be staying at Crystal Palace after featuring in the club’s new kits for the 2020/2021 season.



The beautifully designed Puma kits were outdoored by Palace over the weekend and the two Black Stars players modelled the new jerseys.



Videos shared by the club have Jordan modeling the home jersey while Schlupp had fun with the new away kit.



Next season will be a huge one for Ayew who scored nine league goals and made three assists for Palace in the just-ended season.



His imperious form earned him Palace’s Player of the Year Award as well as Players’ Player of the Year accolade.



Fans will be expecting him to better his form and help Palace retain their status in the Premiership.



Schlupp had an injury ravaged season but managed to feature seventeen times for Palace with three goals and two assists.





