Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus named among top dribblers in English Premier League

Sports News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Jordan Ayew and Kudus Mohammed have been named among the top ten dribblers in the English Premier League in the ongoing 2023/24 season.



Kudus who joined West Ham from Ajax during the summer transfer window this season was named the 10th best dribbler in the league having completed 28 dribbles successfully.



However, Ayew came eighth having also completed 31 dribbles so far this season.



Kudus has same successful dribbles as Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier, the Middlesbrough star is rated ahead of the Ghanaian as he boasts of an impressive success rate of 56 per cent.



Since joining the Hammers, the 23-year-old has been very influential to the Londoners’ campaign both domestically and in Europe contributing seven goals across all competitions so far.



Jordan Ayew may not have been prolific in front of goal this season, but the 31-year-old has contributed more than just goals to Crystal Palace as he currently averages 1.9 dribbles per game.



Sitting on top of the log is another player of Ghanaian descent, Jeremy Doku who has so far completed 44 dribbles this season and is considered the best dribbler in the league.



Doku who was born in Belgium to Ghanaian parents is considered to have introduced some dynamism to the attacking wings of Pep Guardiola’s team since joining from French side, Rennes, following his eye-catching performances.