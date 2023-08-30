Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp come off bench to inspire Crystal Palace to comeback win over Plymouth with assists

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana duo of Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench to provide assists for Crystal Palace in their 4-2 comeback win over Plymouth Argyle.



The Premier League side had to come from two goals down to win 4-2 in round two of the 2023/24 EFL Cup on Tuesday at the Home Park.



Crystal Palace found themselves behind after only 6 minutes after New Zealand forward Ben Waine struck the opening goal for Plymouth Argyle.



The game travelled into halftime with Plymouth holding the one-goal advantage.



Just a minute after the interval, Plymouth scored a second goal through Luke Cundle to further shock the Premier League club.



Roy Hodgson then responded by sending in some of his key players ten minutes after the break, including Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp.



Just four minutes after his introduction, Jordan made the assist to Edsonne Edouard to pull one back for the visitors in the 59th minute before Mateta got on the scoresheet again for Plymouth to make it 2-2.



Mateta scored again in two minutes in the 62nd minute following an assist from Jeffrey Schlupp to make it 3-2.



Mateta completed his hat trick in the 83rd minute from an Eze assist to finish the game 4-2.



The win means Crystal Palace have progressed to the third round of the EFL Cup.