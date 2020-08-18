Sports News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Jordan Ayew, Jeffery Schlupp start preseason with Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew

Ghanaian duo, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp have begun preseason with Crystal Palace.



Both players were involved in Palace’s first training session ahead of the new season.



Palace will be hoping to build on the better campaign next season after finishing the season on the 14th position.



Striker Jordan Ayew ended the 2019/20 season on a high after clinching the Player of the Season, Player’s Player of the season and goal of the season accolades at Palace.



Schlupp, on the other hand, had a decent time at the Eagles having being rocked with series of injuries which kept him out in most part of the season.



The Ghanaian pair were all back in action as they prepare for the new season.





