Jordan Ayew, Ati-Zigi start as Chris Hughton names starting XI for Angola game

Sports News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has named his lineup to face Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nation qualifier.



The new gaffer with eyes set on starting his reign on a winning note has named a strong starting lineup for the match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Lawrence Ati-Zigi, after a good performance at the World Cup, has maintained his position in the post while Jordan Ayew also maintains his position on the flanks.



In Hughton's preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, Ati-Zigi is in post behind the back of Dennis Odoi, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, and Gideon Mensah.



Captain of the day, Thomas Partey will sit in a double pivot with Edmond Addo while Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Suleman occupy the flanks.



Ajax starman Mohammed Kudus will play the playmaker role behind Inaki Williams who will lead the line.



Kick-off time is set at 16:00 GMT.



Below is the lineup in full



See the line up below









EE/KPE