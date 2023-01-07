Jordan Amissah is a dominant keeper - Burton Albion coach Dino Maamria

Sports News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Burton Albion coach Dino Maamria has highlighted German-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Jordan Amissah's qualities.



Coach Dino Maamria admitted that Jordan Amissah stood out during Albion's pre-season games and thanked Sheffield United for giving the talented keeper to them on loan.



Amissah spent last season on loan with Guiseley and Spennymoor Town, both in the National League North, before making his debut for United earlier this season, coming off the bench to replace Wes Foderingham in the Blades' 1-1 draw with Luton Town.



Amissah, who played 90 minutes against the Brewers in a pre-season friendly against the Blades, is now eager to begin his career with the Brewers for the balance of the 2022/23 season.



"With Viljami (Sinisalo) going back to Aston Villa, we know we needed to strengthen that department. Ben (Garratt) has also had a car accident on Thursday and he's very doubtful for the (Grimsby Town) game," Dino Maamria said.



"Jordan has always been on our radar - he's one of the top options that we had. He played in the pre-season game against us and he really stood out,"



"He's a dominant keeper, a good size, agile and athletic. We're thankful to Sheffield United to allow us to bring him in at such short notice,"