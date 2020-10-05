Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: hotfmghana.com

Jones Attuquayefio never believed in tactics solely - Bobby Short

play videoThe late Jones Attuquayefio

Former player of Accra Hearts of Oak FC, Joe Tagoe, popularly known as Bobby Short has revealed that former coach, the late Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio did not depend solely on tactics while he trained and prepared them for matches.



According to Bobby Short, coaches and tactics do not essentially guarantee goals or wins in matches. He explained that sometimes tactics fail, and then necessary adjustments need to be done on the pitch.



The player added, in allusion to the late, former coach, that sometimes the turn-out of matches could be predicted by the coach, depending on preceding circumstances.



Intriguingly, he revealed that the late coach could predict that the match would be intense, and explained that it was due to the several red-lights he had met on the streets in traffic.



“Even though we sometimes thought that the match was an easy one, the match was not easy, just as he had predicted; even our wins came by a hair’s breadth”, the former midfielder shared this revelation in an exclusive interview on Hot 93.9 FM’s Focal Sports, hosted by Bigality.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.