Jonathan Sowah emerges as transfer target for Tanzanian giants Young Africans

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Tanzanian giants Young Africans are interested in signing Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah, Footballghana.com can report.



The talented 23-year-old, who is just in his second season at the Ghanaian champions, has been in explosive form since he burst onto the domestic scene.



Sowah has popped up on the radar of several clubs due to his swashbuckling performance for the Yellow and Mauve.



According to reports in Tanzania, the highly-rated Ghanaian forward is a top transfer target for Young Africans, who are keen to secure his services.



He played a huge role when Medeama annexed their first-ever Ghana Premier League title last season. Sowah scored 12 goals in the 18 games he played for the Tarkwa-based club.



The forward impressive performance earned a call-up into the national team under coach Chris Hughton and could make Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in neighbouring Cote D'voire in January.



Sowah has earned three call-ups into the Black Stars and will be hoping to make the cut for the AFCON tournament.