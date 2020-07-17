Sports News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jonathan Mensah stars as Columbus Crew win to progress in MLS is Back tourney

Columbus Crew captain, Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender and Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah was in top form as the Gold and Blacks beat New York Red Bulls to progress to the round of 16 in the MLS is Back tournament.



Mensah lasted the entire duration, making sure Crew did not concede as they cruised to victory.



American born Ghanaian forward, Gyasi Zardes, opened the scoring after 22 minutes after collecting a Pedro Santos throw and finished off brilliantly.



Recording signing, Lucas Zelarayan, netted the second just two minutes after the break.



The win lifted Crew to top of Group E, handing them passage to the next stage.



Mensah was named Man of the Match but his compatriot Harrison Afful missed the game.

