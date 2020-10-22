Sports News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Jonathan Mensah signs new contract with Columbus Crew

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah has committed to continue playing in the Major League Soccer (MLS) after signing a new contract with Columbus Crew.



The Black Stars asset joined the Ohio-based club in 2017 after ending his stay with Anzhi Makhachkala.



In the last 3 years, Jonathan Mensah has hugely impressed at Columbus Crew where he was recently named as the new captain of the team.



On the back of successful negotiations, the experienced defender has today signed a new deal with the club.



Speaking after the player signed the deal, Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko emphasized that the club is delighted.



“We are thrilled to announce that Jonathan has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Club”, he said as quoted on the website of the club.



He added, “In addition to having a ‘Defender of the Year’ award-worthy season in 2020 and consistently being one of the top defenders in MLS, Jonathan is someone who leads by example and serves as a role model to the younger players. He has earned the respect of teammates, coaches, and the Central Ohio community alike for his efforts on and off the field and we are delighted that he has committed to remain in Columbus.”





