Jonathan Mensah’s wife announces husbands inclusion in MLS Best XI to Columbus Crew teammates

Kafui Mensah breaking the news to Columbus Crew players

Columbus Crew have released a ‘lovely’ video of how Jonathan Mensah’s wife, Kafui broke the news of his husband’s inclusion in the 2020 MLS Best XI to him and the rest of his teammates.



Mensah has been named to the 2020 MLS Best XI, a season-long recognition honouring the most outstanding performers in the top-flight over the 2020 campaign.



The 2020 MLS Best XI recognises the League’s top 11 players in a common soccer formation as determined by media, MLS players and MLS club technical staff.



It is the first time the Ghana international has been named to the MLS Best XI.



Mensah becomes the 12th player in Crew SC history to be named to the League’s Best XI, as well as the fourth defender in Club history to earn the honor, joining Thomas Dooley (1997, 1998), Robin Frasier (2004) and Chad Marshall (2008, 2009).



A finalist for the 2020 MLS Defender of the Year award, Mensah was one of only two field players in the League to see 2,070 minutes of regular-season action this year, playing every single minute of every match for the Black & Gold.



Mensah, in his fourth season with the Crew and his first season as team captain, led the League in blocks (30), passes (1,473) and clearances (114) in regular-season action.



The Ghanaian defender helped the Crew post nine clean sheets in regular-season action – tied for most by an MLS team this season – while being named to MLSsoccer.com’s Team of the Week on three occasions, more than any other Black & Gold defender this season.



Mensah – who recently signed a multi-year contract extension with Crews SC – joined Crew SC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and has since made 100 regular-season appearances (97 starts) for the Club, while scoring three goals and providing one assist.



He made his milestone 100th regular-season appearance on Decision Day in a 2-1 home victory against Atlanta United (November 8).



