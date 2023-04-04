Jonathan Mensah reacts to San Jose Earthquakes' win over Houston Dynamo

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender, Jonathan Mensah, expressed his satisfaction after playing the full 90 minutes in San Jose Earthquakes' 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo at PayPal Park in the Major League Soccer on Sunday dawn.



Mensah, who took to social media to share his thoughts on the game, stated that the team is still on course following their impressive display against Dynamo.



The game saw Cristian Espinoza score twice from the spot to secure all three points for San Jose Earthquakes. The win takes the hosts to 10 points from six games, placing them fifth on the league standings.



Espinoza opened the scoring in the seventh minute from the spot, giving San Jose Earthquakes an early lead. The visitors, however, pulled level with three minutes to go in the first half through Amine Bassi's 12-yard effort, making it an evenly matched game.



However, it was Espinoza who remained the difference-maker as he converted a penalty kick in the 65th minute to hand San Jose Earthquakes their third win of the season.



Mensah, who completed the full 90 minutes in all of San Jose Earthquakes' six Major League Soccer games in the 2023 season, had earlier switched from Columbus Crew at the start of the season.



