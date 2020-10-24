Sports News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jonathan Mensah reacts after contract extension with Columbus Crew

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah

Columbus Crew defender, Jonathan Mensah has said that he feels great following his contract extension with the club.



The Major League Soccer club handed the Black Stars centre-back a new multi-year contract this week.



“It feels great to be wanted by the club for a couple more years,” Jonathan said in a Zoom media conference following the announcement.



“I’m grateful that they had confidence in me from day one and that they still do. My mentality is always to do my job and do it well. If you’re going to a new league, you need to bring something they don’t have so they want you more and love you more."



"That’s what I’ve done since day one and I’m grateful that the response has been real.”



Mensah joined Columbus Crew in 2017 and has become an integral member of the team. In March this year, he was named captain.



He has made 95 appearances for the club, 92 of them as a starter.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.