Sports News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Jonathan Mensah praises 'team character' after victory over Chicago Fire in MLS restart

Ghana defender and Columbus Crew captain, Jonathan Mensah has lauded the strong character of his teammates after their 3-0 victory over Chicago Fire in their first game since the restart of the Major League Soccer.



The MLS was halted in March following the global outbreak of COVID-19 after just three games in the season.



But the regular season returned after a mini MLS is Back tournament last month.



The Gold and Blacks returned stronger, thrashing Chicago Fire 3-0 at the new Columbus Crew Stadium.



"I think these kinds of games actually show a different side of our character. We have a strong team, and we always find a way to win. We’re creating a culture that we do whatever we can to win games," said the Ghanaian defender after the game.



Derrick Etienne scored the opener for Crew in the 20th minute, before Darlington Nagbe doubled the lead with a beautiful volley in the 81st minute.



US born Ghanaian Gyasi Zardes completed the mauling with a fine strike with two minutes left.



Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful were solid at the back as they ensured Crew maintained a clean sheet at the Columbus Crew stadium.

