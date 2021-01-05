Sports News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Jonathan Mensah not upset by recent Black Stars ‘snub’

Jonathan Mensah won the MLS Cup with Columbus Crew

Black Stars player, Jonathan Mensah says although he has not had a national team call up recently, he is not disappointed.



Since Coach C.K Akonnor took charge of the senior national team a year ago, Jonathan Mensah has not been included in his squad list to feature in any game.



However, the Columbus Crew captain said he is not perturbed and he is more focused on club football.



“If I’m playing great week-in-week-out, I do not need to worry about anything going on and I just focus on my team because if you don’t get a call up, you are still with your team, I don’t get disappointed or discouraged, I just keep working hard and hopefully when the time comes, I will be ready to play the national team” he told 3Sports.



He also added that CK Akonnor has done a great job so far.



“He is doing well although it’s a new job for him, he is trying his best and I will continue to support him”



In December last year, Jonathan Mensah won the MLS Cup with Columbus Crew and he is the first African to captain a team to the title.

