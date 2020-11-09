Soccer News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Jonathan Mensah marks 100th Columbus Crew appearance in victory over Atlanta United

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah played his 100th game for Columbus Crew as they secured an important win over Atlanta United on Decision Day.

The win ensured the Gold and Blacks clinched third place in the Eastern Conference handing them home advantage in the play-offs.

Argentine midfielder Lucas Zelarayan opened the scoring for the home side after 28 minutes following a good spell from the home side.

United States forward Gyasi Zardes then doubled the lead ten minutes after the break, but Mercilino Moreno pulled one back for the visitors from the spot four minutes later.

Mensah, who has played every minute of the regular season in 2020, was outstanding as Crew defeated the former MLS champions 2-1 at the Columbus Crew stadium.

Mensah joined the Crew ahead of the 2017 MLS regular season and has made 97 starts to go with his 100 regular-season appearances for the Black & Gold while registering three goals and providing three assists.

This season, Mensah has made 23 regular-season appearances (all starts) and played every minute of Crew SC’s regular-season campaign - a total of 2,070 minutes.

Columbus Crew will now host the New York Red Bulls in the play-offs.



