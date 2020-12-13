Sports News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Jonathan Mensah left in tears after leading Columbus Crew to clinch 2020 MLS Cup

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah shed tears as he led Columbus Crew to win the 2020 Major League Soccer Cup on Sunday.



Mensah produced a sold shift in the defence to help Porter's men keep a clean sheet in their 3-0 win over Seattle Sounders.



The 30-year-old was seen in the video below crying as he became the first skipper to led Crew to win their second MLS Cup having clinched their first title in 2008.



Afful got the hosts off to a flying start at Mapfre Stadium by assisting Lucas Zelarayan for the opening goal in the 25th minute.





What a night. What a season. What a team. pic.twitter.com/2WyLj9FtV9 — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) December 13, 2020

Derrick Etienne doubled the lead for the Crew in the 31st minute as Zelarayan bagged his brace eight minutes from full-time.Mensah has established himself as a key player in Porter's defence this campaign with over 25 league appearances under their belt.As a reward for winning the MLS Cup, Columbus Crew becomes the fourth American top-flight club to qualify for the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.