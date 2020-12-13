Jonathan Mensah left in tears after leading Columbus Crew to clinch 2020 MLS Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 13 December 2020
Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah shed tears as he led Columbus Crew to win the 2020 Major League Soccer Cup on Sunday.
Mensah produced a sold shift in the defence to help Porter's men keep a clean sheet in their 3-0 win over Seattle Sounders.
The 30-year-old was seen in the video below crying as he became the first skipper to led Crew to win their second MLS Cup having clinched their first title in 2008.
Afful got the hosts off to a flying start at Mapfre Stadium by assisting Lucas Zelarayan for the opening goal in the 25th minute.
What a night. What a season. What a team. pic.twitter.com/2WyLj9FtV9— Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) December 13, 2020
Just a Captain and his trophy ???? #Crew96 x @Jomens25 pic.twitter.com/pv8HKwQnJ4— Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) December 13, 2020
