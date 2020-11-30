Sports News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jonathan Mensah leads Columbus Crew to MLS Eastern Conference finals

Columbus Crew captain, Jonathan Mensah

Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah has led his team to the finals of the Eastern Conference after defeating Nashville in the semifinals.



Mensah, who was named captain at the start of the 2020 season, produced another solid display to ensure Crew kept a clean sheet in their 2-0 victory to advance to the finals.



The Ghana international has been phenomenal for the Gold and Blacks this season, playing every minute of the regular season as he went on to be named in the MLS team of the season.



Columbus Crew were forced to extra time, where Pedro Santos shot them into the lead in the 9th minute of the first half before American forward Guasi Zardes added a 103rd-minute goal to ensure victory was secured.



This is their second Eastern Conference finals in four years and will face the New England Revolution.



Mensah's compatriots Harrison Afful and Ema Boateng were all in action for Columbus Crew.

