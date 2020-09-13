Sports News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jonathan Mensah facing Ghana future decision after Black Stars captaincy reshuffle

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah’s stint with the Black Stars seems to be coming to a close following the latest announcement by the Ghana FA to name the new leadership structure for the team.



The Columbus Crew captain was dropped from the list of players to lead the national team under head coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor.



Mensah is considered as one of the experience players in the team and his omission clearly shows Akonnor is ready to do away with some key figures in the team such as Asamoah Gyan, Harrison Afful, and John Boye.



A statement from the Ghana FA on the new leadership structure of the team indicated,



“The Technical team of the senior national team, the Black Stars, upon a broad consultation, has maintained Andre Ayew as Captain of the side.



“The Swansea City attacker who led Ghana to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, maintains his position as leader of the team despite changes at the technical realm of the senior national team.



”In a related development, Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid has been appointed as 1st Vice-Captain while Richard Ofori steps in as 2nd Vice Captain.



“The trio will lead the team as the Black Stars go through the remaining Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers as well as the qualifying games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and subsequent tournaments.



With the emergence of some defenders which gives Akonnor plenty of options such as Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Nuhu Adams, Mohammed Salisu among others, Mensah would have to consider his future with the team.



He was recently dropped from Ghana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan which was postponed in March due to the coronavirus.



Jonathan Mensah last played for the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt under former coach Kwesi Appiah.



Ghana was eliminated from the competition at the round of 16 stage by Tunisia.





