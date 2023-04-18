Jonathan Mensah excited after helping San Jose to thump Kansas City 3-0

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Jonathan Mensah was left buzzing on Sunday night after he helped his club, San Jose Earthquakes to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-0 in the Major League Soccer (MLS).



In the Week 8 match of the new MLS season, the veteran centre-back started for his team but could not last the entire 90 minutes.



During the game at PayPaly Stadium, Cristian Espinoza scored in the 9th minute to give San Jose Earthquakes the lead.



Later in the game, a brace from Jeremy Ebobise sealed the big win for the home team to amass the maximum three points.



Reacting to the win in a social media post after the game, elated Jonathan Mensah said, "My team, my little brothers and my family. San Jose," on Twitter.



