Jonathan Mensah earns massive plaudits after leading Columbus Crew to MLS final

Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah

Columbus Crew coach Caleb Porter waxed lyrical over ‘amazing’ Jonathan Mensah after the Ghana defender led his side to the 2020 MLS final.



The Yellow and Black lads reached the Major League Soccer Cup for the third time in club history after a 1-0 win over New England Revolution on Sunday.



José Artur de Lima‘s 59th-minute goal was enough for Columbus to win the Eastern Conference final at Mapfre Stadium, moving into the MLS Cup for the first time since 2015.



Argentine playmaker Lucas Zelarayan sent in a cross to the far post that was laid back off across the box by Mensah, allowing Artur to coolly slot home a first-time finish.



It marked the first time Columbus have won an MLS Cup playoffs match over New England, and it came on their eighth attempt.



Crew gaffer Porter could not hide his admiration for Mensah, who has been a pillar at the heart of his team’s defense since the beginning of the campaign.



“He has been amazing. [Jonathan] has stepped up as captain and he has been doing a very good job. He’s an example [to the team], he tries to be a good example,” coach Porter stated.



“He respects everybody and everybody respects him, and I think that’s a very important thing. Also on the field, it’s a great advantage for us. I think he has had a great season, a very good season.”



“He deserves the [MLS Best XI Award] he got. He has played a very important part in the whole season and where we are at now. I’m just very happy for him and very happy to be in this group right now. I think we have something special, and I think we are not done yet.”



The Ohio-based outfit are now set to host next Saturday's championship bout of the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against either Minnesota United or the Seattle Sounders, who play on Monday.





