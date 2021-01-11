Sports News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Kuulpeeps

Jonathan Mensah donates to Dzorwulu Special School

Jonathan Mensah presented the items to the Dzorwulu Special School

Ghanaian footballer, Jonathan Mensah and the Jonathan Mensah Foundation together with his family and friends presented some items to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra,



The food items included bags of rice, gallons of oil, cartons of milk, bags of flour and others to the school to support the daily upkeep of children.



His donation to the school is part of his annual humanitarian and charity work in Ghana.



Jonathan Mensah captained and led his American club, Columbus Crew, to lift the 2020 MLS Cup.



See the post below:



