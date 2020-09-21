Jonathan Mensah buzzing after Columbus Crew overpower Nashville to maintain league advantage

Sports News of Monday, 21 September 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Columbus Crew captain, Jonathan Mensah, is on cloud nine following their 2-0 victory against Nashville SC in the Major League Soccer.
The Yellow and Blacks consolidated their lead at the summit of the Eastern Conference with a deserved 2-0 win against Nashville in Week 12 of the Championship on Saturday, September, 19.
Second half goals from Pedro Santos and Gyasi Zardes was enough to shoot down their Tennessee-based opponents.
In the aftermath of the match, Mensah used his Twitter page to express his delight over the result.
"Great win last night, we keep grinding boys. #Wolfpack #Crew96 ???????????????????? ????"
