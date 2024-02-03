Jonathan Mensah begins pre-season with New England Revolution

Sports News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Veteran centre-back Jonathan Mensah has started training with New England Revolution ahead of the 2024 Major League Soccer season.



The 33-year-old joined the Eastern Conference outfit at the beginning of the year after ending his stay with the San Jose Earthquakes at the end of last season.



Mensah joined his teammates in Florida as they began pre-season ahead of the new campaign.



Led by his former coach at Columbus Crew, Caleb Porter, the New England Revolution will be hoping to have a great season in 2024.



"Embracing this new challenge and opportunity with smile and gratitude, some preseason vibes," wrote an excited Mensah on social media.



Mensah has rich experience in the MLS as he approaches his seventh year in the league with his third club since leaving Europe.



The FIFA U20 World Cup winner led Columbus Crew to MLS success in 2020 before leaving to join San Jose in 2023.



He worked with Porter during his days at the Ohio-based club.