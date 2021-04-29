Jonah Attuquaye targets win for Legon Cities against Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Legon Cities FC attacker, Jonah Attuquaye has set sight on helping his Legon Cities FC outfit to get a win when they take on Asante Kotoko this weekend.



The Royals will host the Porcupine Warriors on Saturday in a matchday 22 fixture of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Ahead of the game, Jonah Attuquaye says the position of Legon Cities FC on the league table is very bad.



In a bid to help his team climb higher on the ladder, the skillful winger says he is hoping the training done in the course of the week will propel the side to victory on the matchday.



“We are well prepared because if you look at our last game against Dreams FC we had a good game but we were not able to get the maximum three points. But I think playing against Kotoko, where we are too on the league log is very bad of which everybody knows.



“For them too they lost their game against Medeama SC so I think it’s going to be a very crucial game. I think from what we are doing here [at training] we are going to win the match,” Jonah Attuquaye told Legon Cities FC in an interview.



The game between Legon Cities FC and Asante Kotoko will be played on Saturday, May 1, 2021.



