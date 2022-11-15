Jojo Wollacott to join Black Stars in camp for 2022 World Cup despite injury

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Injured Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott is expected to join his teammates in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup despite not making the final 26-man squad.



Jojo Wollacott was ruled out of the World Cup after he suffered a fractured finger a few days ago.



As a result of the injury, the goalkeeper was left out of the squad but has volunteered to join his colleagues in camp to help them prepare for the tournament.



According to reports, the Charlton Athletic goalkeeper will join his colleagues in camp but won’t play any part in the team’s campaign at the World Cup.



Ghana’s three goalkeepers for the 2022 World Cup are Ibrahim Danlad, Manaf Nurudeen and Lawrence Ati-Zigi.



Ghana will play Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stages.



The Black Stars will take on Switzerland on November 17th in a friendly match before heading into the tournament.



