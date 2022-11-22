Jojo Wollacott to join Black Stars for Portugal game - Report

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

Joseph Wollacott a.k.a. Jojo Wollacott who is not part of the final squad for the 2022 World Cup will join the team’s base in Qatar for the match against Portugal.



Goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott will travel to Doha on Tuesday, November 22, to support the Black Stars in their opening Group H match on Thursday.



He will join the Black Stars two days before the match against the European country.



Wollacott who was crucial to Ghana’s World Cup qualification missed out on the World Cup due to injury intends to come over and motivate his colleagues ahead of the opening match against Portugal on Thursday.



The Black Stars will open their campaign against the former European Champions at the 971 Stadium in Doha.



Ghana will later take on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group H matches.