Jojo Wollacott sustains injury after goalpost incident during Black Stars training ahead of Angola clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott sustained a fresh injury during a Black Stars training session in Kumasi on Tuesday evening.



Wollacott was injured when a goalpost fell on him during training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The 26-year-old goalkeeper, who recently recovered from a finger injury that prevented him from participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, was assisted to his feet by the medical team before limping off the field.



Wollacott will have a scan to determine the extent of his injury ahead of the double-header against Angola.



The first match will be held on March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with the second leg set for March 27 in Luanda.



Ghana are currently tied for first place in Group E, having earned four points from their previous two matches, which included a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with the Central African Republic in June of last year.



